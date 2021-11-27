Iowa State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams square off when the No. 9 Memphis Tigers (5-0) host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Tigers will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Cyclones, who have won five straight.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-11.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Iowa State
- Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Cyclones allowed (76.7).
- The Cyclones' 65.6 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents hit.
- The Cyclones' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
Memphis Players to Watch
- Landers Nolley II averaged 13.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest last season -- both team highs. He also posted 4.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D.J. Jeffries averaged 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Lester Quinones posted 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- DeAndre Williams averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Moussa Cisse paced the Tigers at 6.3 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 6.6 points.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Solomon Young grabbed 4.6 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
- Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bolton averaged 1.2 steals per game, while George Conditt IV collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
NIT Season Tip-Off: Iowa State vs. Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV