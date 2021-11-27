Iowa State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams square off when the No. 9 Memphis Tigers (5-0) host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Tigers will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Cyclones, who have won five straight.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Iowa State

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Cyclones allowed (76.7).

The Cyclones' 65.6 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Tigers had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents hit.

The Cyclones' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Memphis Players to Watch

Landers Nolley II averaged 13.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest last season -- both team highs. He also posted 4.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

D.J. Jeffries averaged 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.

Lester Quinones posted 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

DeAndre Williams averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Moussa Cisse paced the Tigers at 6.3 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 6.6 points.

Iowa State Players to Watch