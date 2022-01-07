How to Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

The Sooners put up 74.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 56.9 the Cyclones allow.

The Cyclones' 71.4 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 61.8 the Sooners give up.

This season, the Sooners have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.

The Cyclones are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.9% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves posts 13.3 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.5 rebounds, shooting 60% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 9.4 points.

Umoja Gibson puts up 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Elijah Harkless posts 10.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 4.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 9.7 points.

Iowa State Players to Watch