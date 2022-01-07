Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

  • The Sooners put up 74.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 56.9 the Cyclones allow.
  • The Cyclones' 71.4 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 61.8 the Sooners give up.
  • This season, the Sooners have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.
  • The Cyclones are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.9% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves posts 13.3 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.5 rebounds, shooting 60% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 9.4 points.
  • Umoja Gibson puts up 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Elijah Harkless posts 10.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 4.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 9.7 points.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington is averaging team highs in points (16.8 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is delivering 1.6 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Tyrese Hunter is the Cyclones' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he delivers 9.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.
  • Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 32.9% of his shots from the floor and 22.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • The Cyclones receive 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Aljaz Kunc.
  • Tristan Enaruna is posting 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Iowa State at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy