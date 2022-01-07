How to Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
- The Sooners put up 74.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 56.9 the Cyclones allow.
- The Cyclones' 71.4 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 61.8 the Sooners give up.
- This season, the Sooners have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.
- The Cyclones are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.9% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves posts 13.3 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.5 rebounds, shooting 60% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 9.4 points.
- Umoja Gibson puts up 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Elijah Harkless posts 10.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 4.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 9.7 points.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington is averaging team highs in points (16.8 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is delivering 1.6 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the field.
- Tyrese Hunter is the Cyclones' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he delivers 9.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.
- Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 32.9% of his shots from the floor and 22.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- The Cyclones receive 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Aljaz Kunc.
- Tristan Enaruna is posting 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Iowa State at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
