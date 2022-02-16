Iowa State travels to Big 12 foe TCU on Tuesday night looking to snap its four-game losing streak.

Iowa State was the darling of college basketball when the calendar turned to 2022, but the Cyclones have struggled in Big 12 play and are now fighting to stay on the bubble.

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Iowa State at TCU game on fuboTV:

Saturday they had a great opportunity to pick up a big win, but lost 75-69 in overtime to Kansas State at home. The loss was the fourth in a row for them and dropped them to just 3-9 in the Big 12.

Tuesday night they take a quick trip to TCU looking to avenge a 59-44 loss to the Horned Frogs back on Jan. 22.

TCU will look to make it a season sweep on Tuesday night as it looks to avoid losing a second straight game. The Horned Frogs lost to Texas Tech on Saturday after picking up a win against Oklahoma State last Tuesday.

The loss dropped them back to .500 in the Big 12 at 5-5. They still appear to be on the right side of the bubble for the NCAA tournament, but can't afford a home loss to Iowa State on Tuesday night.

