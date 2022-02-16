Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa State travels to Big 12 foe TCU on Tuesday night looking to snap its four-game losing streak.

Iowa State was the darling of college basketball when the calendar turned to 2022, but the Cyclones have struggled in Big 12 play and are now fighting to stay on the bubble.

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Iowa State at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday they had a great opportunity to pick up a big win, but lost 75-69 in overtime to Kansas State at home. The loss was the fourth in a row for them and dropped them to just 3-9 in the Big 12.

Tuesday night they take a quick trip to TCU looking to avenge a 59-44 loss to the Horned Frogs back on Jan. 22.

TCU will look to make it a season sweep on Tuesday night as it looks to avoid losing a second straight game. The Horned Frogs lost to Texas Tech on Saturday after picking up a win against Oklahoma State last Tuesday.

The loss dropped them back to .500 in the Big 12 at 5-5. They still appear to be on the right side of the bubble for the NCAA tournament, but can't afford a home loss to Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Iowa State at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana

1 minute ago
oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee

1 minute ago
depaul
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

1 minute ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (left) and forward Zed Key (23) celebrate during the second half against the IUPUI Jaguars at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy