The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) are at home in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. TCU
- The Cyclones average 8.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (61.8).
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 60.0 the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- The Horned Frogs' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.2 points and 8 rebounds per game.
- Iowa State's best passer is Tyrese Hunter, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.
- The Cyclones get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Grill, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The Iowa State steals leader is Hunter, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is George Conditt IV, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- The Horned Frogs' Mike Miles averages enough points (15.2 per game) and assists (four per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Emanuel Miller is at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.1 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
- Miles is the top scorer from deep for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- TCU's leader in steals is Miles with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 0.7 per game.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Texas Tech
W 51-47
Home
1/8/2022
Oklahoma
L 79-66
Away
1/11/2022
Kansas
L 62-61
Away
1/15/2022
Texas
W 79-70
Home
1/18/2022
Texas Tech
L 72-60
Away
1/22/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/1/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/5/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/8/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Grambling
W 90-55
Home
1/8/2022
Baylor
L 76-64
Home
1/12/2022
Kansas State
W 60-57
Away
1/15/2022
Oklahoma
W 59-58
Home
1/19/2022
Oklahoma State
L 57-56
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/29/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/31/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
2/5/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
