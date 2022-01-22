Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones Tyrese Hunter (11) reacts with forward Tristan Enaruna (23) in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) are at home in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. TCU

  • The Cyclones average 8.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (61.8).
  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 60.0 the Cyclones give up.
  • The Cyclones are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • The Horned Frogs' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.2 points and 8 rebounds per game.
  • Iowa State's best passer is Tyrese Hunter, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.
  • The Cyclones get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Grill, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Iowa State steals leader is Hunter, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is George Conditt IV, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • The Horned Frogs' Mike Miles averages enough points (15.2 per game) and assists (four per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Emanuel Miller is at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.1 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
  • Miles is the top scorer from deep for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Miles with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 0.7 per game.

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Texas Tech

W 51-47

Home

1/8/2022

Oklahoma

L 79-66

Away

1/11/2022

Kansas

L 62-61

Away

1/15/2022

Texas

W 79-70

Home

1/18/2022

Texas Tech

L 72-60

Away

1/22/2022

TCU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/1/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/5/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/8/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Grambling

W 90-55

Home

1/8/2022

Baylor

L 76-64

Home

1/12/2022

Kansas State

W 60-57

Away

1/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 59-58

Home

1/19/2022

Oklahoma State

L 57-56

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Texas

-

Home

1/29/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/31/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

TCU at Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
