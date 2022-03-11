Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) are taking on the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at T-Mobile Center. Watch the contest at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -8.5 125.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

The Red Raiders record 72.4 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.7 the Cyclones allow.

The Cyclones' 67.3 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cyclones allow to opponents.

The Cyclones have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams is tops on the Red Raiders at 14.0 points per game, while also posting 1.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Adonis Arms is tops on his squad in assists per contest (2.5), and also averages 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davion Warren puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.

Kevin Obanor paces the Red Raiders at 5.0 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 9.8 points.

Kevin McCullar posts 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Iowa State Players to Watch