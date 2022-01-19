Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State at Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa State hits the road Tuesday night to take on Texas Tech in a huge Big 12 battle.

The No. 15 Iowa State men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday when it got a big win against Texas. The Cyclones beat the Longhorns 79–70 in the fifth game of a brutal six-game stretch.

How to Watch Iowa State at Texas TechToday:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Iowa State at Texas Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The stretch has included contests against then-No. 1 Baylor, then-No. 9 Kansas, then-No. 21 Texas and a strong Oklahoma team. It also included Texas Tech, a team the Cyclones beat 51–47 in a defensive battle.

Iowa State will look to beat the Red Raiders again and pick up the sweep of the season series Tuesday night on the road.

The Red Raiders will look to avenge that loss and to bounce back after a 62–51 upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The loss to the Wildcats snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas Tech in which it upset then-No. 1 Baylor and then-No. 6 Kansas.

With the loss to Kansas State, the Red Raiders are just 3–2 in the Big 12.

Tuesday night's game should be a great matchup between two teams that have had great stretches of play this year and are looking to stay in the Big 12 picture.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Iowa State at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
