Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -8 129 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

The Red Raiders record 14.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Cyclones give up (59.3).

The Cyclones' 70.9 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 58.6 the Red Raiders give up.

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have hit.

The Cyclones are shooting 45.7% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 37.8% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams is tops on his squad in both points (12.4) and rebounds (4.9) per game, and also posts 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders at 2.9 assists per game, while also posting 4.8 rebounds and 10.0 points.

Davion Warren is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Adonis Arms is posting 8.5 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Iowa State Players to Watch