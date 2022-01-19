How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-8
129 points
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- The Red Raiders record 14.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Cyclones give up (59.3).
- The Cyclones' 70.9 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 58.6 the Red Raiders give up.
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have hit.
- The Cyclones are shooting 45.7% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 37.8% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams is tops on his squad in both points (12.4) and rebounds (4.9) per game, and also posts 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders at 2.9 assists per game, while also posting 4.8 rebounds and 10.0 points.
- Davion Warren is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Adonis Arms is posting 8.5 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Obanor averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington is the Cyclones' top scorer (16.5 points per game) and rebounder (7.9), and averages 1.6 assists.
- Tyrese Hunter is the Cyclones' top assist man (5.0 per game), and he averages 10.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.
- Gabe Kalscheur is posting 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 35.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Aljaz Kunc is posting 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 56.3% of his shots from the floor and 54.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- George Conditt IV gives the Cyclones 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
18
2022
Iowa State at Texas Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)