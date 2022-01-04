Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) are at home in Big 12 play against the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

    Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

    • The 73.0 points per game the Cyclones put up are 14.8 more points than the Red Raiders allow (58.2).
    • The Red Raiders' 78.2 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 57.7 the Cyclones give up.
    • The Cyclones are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
    • The Red Raiders have shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cyclones is Izaiah Brockington, who averages 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Tyrese Hunter is Iowa State's best passer, dishing out 5.0 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.
    • Caleb Grill leads the Cyclones in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Hunter is Iowa State's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while George Conditt IV leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
    • Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from distance for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
    • Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Batcho with 0.8 per game.

    Iowa State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa

    W 73-53

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jackson State

    W 47-37

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 77-54

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Chicago State

    W 79-48

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Baylor

    L 77-72

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Texas

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    TCU

    -

    Home

    Texas Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Tennessee

    W 57-52

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 75-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 69-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 78-46

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Alabama State

    W 75-53

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Texas Tech at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

