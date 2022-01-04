Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) are at home in Big 12 play against the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
- The 73.0 points per game the Cyclones put up are 14.8 more points than the Red Raiders allow (58.2).
- The Red Raiders' 78.2 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 57.7 the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Red Raiders have shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cyclones is Izaiah Brockington, who averages 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Hunter is Iowa State's best passer, dishing out 5.0 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.
- Caleb Grill leads the Cyclones in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hunter is Iowa State's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while George Conditt IV leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from distance for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Batcho with 0.8 per game.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Iowa
W 73-53
Home
12/12/2021
Jackson State
W 47-37
Home
12/19/2021
SE Louisiana
W 77-54
Home
12/21/2021
Chicago State
W 79-48
Home
1/1/2022
Baylor
L 77-72
Home
1/5/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/11/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/15/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/18/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
TCU
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Tennessee
W 57-52
Away
12/14/2021
Arkansas State
W 75-62
Home
12/18/2021
Gonzaga
L 69-55
Home
12/22/2021
Eastern Washington
W 78-46
Home
12/28/2021
Alabama State
W 75-53
Home
1/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/11/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/13/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Iowa State
-
Home