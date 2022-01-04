Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) are at home in Big 12 play against the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

The 73.0 points per game the Cyclones put up are 14.8 more points than the Red Raiders allow (58.2).

The Red Raiders' 78.2 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 57.7 the Cyclones give up.

The Cyclones are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders have shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

Iowa State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cyclones is Izaiah Brockington, who averages 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter is Iowa State's best passer, dishing out 5.0 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.

Caleb Grill leads the Cyclones in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hunter is Iowa State's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while George Conditt IV leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from distance for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Batcho with 0.8 per game.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Iowa W 73-53 Home 12/12/2021 Jackson State W 47-37 Home 12/19/2021 SE Louisiana W 77-54 Home 12/21/2021 Chicago State W 79-48 Home 1/1/2022 Baylor L 77-72 Home 1/5/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/8/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/11/2022 Kansas - Away 1/15/2022 Texas - Home 1/18/2022 Texas Tech - Away 1/22/2022 TCU - Home

Texas Tech Schedule