Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

The 67.6 points per game the Cyclones average are only 0.2 more points than the Mountaineers give up (67.4).

The Mountaineers score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 61.6 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

This season, the Cyclones have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Iowa State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cyclones is Izaiah Brockington, who puts up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter leads Iowa State in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.

The Cyclones get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Grill, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

Hunter and George Conditt IV lead Iowa State on the defensive end, with Hunter leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Conditt in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Taz Sherman averages 18.7 points and adds 2.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mountaineers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.

Sherman averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan (1.2 per game).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Texas L 63-41 Away 2/8/2022 West Virginia L 79-63 Away 2/12/2022 Kansas State L 75-69 Home 2/15/2022 TCU W 54-51 Away 2/19/2022 Oklahoma W 75-54 Home 2/23/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/26/2022 Kansas State - Away 3/2/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 3/5/2022 Baylor - Away

West Virginia Schedule