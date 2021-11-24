How to Watch Iowa State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Musketeers have also won four games in a row.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Xavier
- Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Cyclones put up were only 4.6 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (70.2).
- The Musketeers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.8) than the Cyclones allowed their opponents to score (76.7).
- The Cyclones made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and dished out 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Solomon Young grabbed 4.6 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
- Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bolton and George Conditt IV were defensive standouts last season, with Bolton averaging 1.2 steals per game and Conditt collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14 PPG scoring average.
- Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Scruggs averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Freemantle compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kennesaw State
W 84-73
Home
11/12/2021
Oregon State
W 60-50
Home
11/16/2021
Alabama State
W 68-60
Home
11/21/2021
Grambling
W 82-47
Home
11/24/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/1/2021
UAPB
-
Home
12/4/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/9/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/12/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/19/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Niagara
W 63-60
Home
11/12/2021
Kent State
W 73-59
Home
11/18/2021
Ohio State
W 71-65
Home
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 88-48
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
-
Home