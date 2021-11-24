Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Musketeers have also won four games in a row.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Xavier

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Xavier

Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Cyclones put up were only 4.6 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (70.2).

The Musketeers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.8) than the Cyclones allowed their opponents to score (76.7).

The Cyclones made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and dished out 3.7 assists per game last season.

Solomon Young grabbed 4.6 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.

Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Bolton and George Conditt IV were defensive standouts last season, with Bolton averaging 1.2 steals per game and Conditt collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Zach Freemantle averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.

Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14 PPG scoring average.

Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Scruggs averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Freemantle compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Kennesaw State W 84-73 Home 11/12/2021 Oregon State W 60-50 Home 11/16/2021 Alabama State W 68-60 Home 11/21/2021 Grambling W 82-47 Home 11/24/2021 Xavier - Home 12/1/2021 UAPB - Home 12/4/2021 Creighton - Away 12/9/2021 Iowa - Home 12/12/2021 Jackson State - Home 12/19/2021 SE Louisiana - Home

