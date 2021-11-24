Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Musketeers have also won four games in a row.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Xavier

    Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Xavier

    • Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Cyclones put up were only 4.6 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (70.2).
    • The Musketeers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.8) than the Cyclones allowed their opponents to score (76.7).
    • The Cyclones made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
    • The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and dished out 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Solomon Young grabbed 4.6 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
    • Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bolton and George Conditt IV were defensive standouts last season, with Bolton averaging 1.2 steals per game and Conditt collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Zach Freemantle averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14 PPG scoring average.
    • Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Scruggs averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Freemantle compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Iowa State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 84-73

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Oregon State

    W 60-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Alabama State

    W 68-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Grambling

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Niagara

    W 63-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-59

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 88-48

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
