How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Alabama State
- Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 12.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Hornets allowed (71.6).
- The Hornets' 64.2 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
- The Hornets' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes given up to their opponents (42.0%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Luka Garza scored 24.1 points and grabbed 8.7 boards per game last season.
- Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.
- Bohannon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Brandon Battle averaged 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
- DJ Heath averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 9.0 PPG scoring average.
- Kevion Stewart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Heath averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Kenny Strawbridge collected 0.3 blocks per contest.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Longwood
W 106-73
Home
11/12/2021
UMKC
W 89-57
Home
11/16/2021
North Carolina Central
W 86-69
Home
11/18/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
-
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Kentucky
L 79-74
Away
11/10/2021
Vanderbilt
L 91-72
Away
11/13/2021
Missouri State
L 78-60
Away
11/16/2021
Iowa State
L 68-60
Away
11/18/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/20/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
11/22/2021
Tuskegee
-
Home
11/28/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/1/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/8/2021
Samford
-
Home
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Alabama State at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV