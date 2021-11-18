Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Alabama State

Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 12.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Hornets allowed (71.6).

The Hornets' 64.2 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.

The Hornets' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes given up to their opponents (42.0%).

Iowa Players to Watch

Luka Garza scored 24.1 points and grabbed 8.7 boards per game last season.

Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.

Bohannon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.

Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

Alabama State Players to Watch

Brandon Battle averaged 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.

DJ Heath averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 9.0 PPG scoring average.

Kevion Stewart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Heath averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Kenny Strawbridge collected 0.3 blocks per contest.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Longwood W 106-73 Home 11/12/2021 UMKC W 89-57 Home 11/16/2021 North Carolina Central W 86-69 Home 11/18/2021 Alabama State - Home 11/22/2021 Western Michigan - Home 11/26/2021 Portland State - Home 11/29/2021 Virginia - Away 12/3/2021 Purdue - Away 12/6/2021 Illinois - Home

Alabama State Schedule