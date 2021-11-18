Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Alabama State

    • Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 12.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Hornets allowed (71.6).
    • The Hornets' 64.2 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
    • The Hornets' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes given up to their opponents (42.0%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Luka Garza scored 24.1 points and grabbed 8.7 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.
    • Bohannon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Alabama State Players to Watch

    • Brandon Battle averaged 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • DJ Heath averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 9.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Kevion Stewart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Heath averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Kenny Strawbridge collected 0.3 blocks per contest.

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Longwood

    W 106-73

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UMKC

    W 89-57

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    Alabama State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 79-74

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 91-72

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Missouri State

    L 78-60

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Iowa State

    L 68-60

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tuskegee

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Alabama State at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    mac jones patriots
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Falcons

    4 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138024
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls

    4 minutes ago
    virginia tech basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Timberwolves

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ball State vs FIU

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Grizzlies

    4 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Alabama State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy