How to Watch Iowa at Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa looks to stay hot on Sunday evening when it travels to Illinois in its last regular season game.

Iowa's hot shooting continued on Thursday night when it went to Michigan and easily beat the Wolverines 82-71. The win was the Hawkeyes fifth in a row and helped them avenge an earlier loss to Michigan.

How to Watch Iowa at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

They have now won eight of their last nine games and have moved to 22-8 overall and 12-7 in the Big Ten. They are the one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now and look like a real threat to win the conference tournament next week.

First, though, they want to go to Illinois and take down a team that got a gritty win against Penn State on Thursday night.

The Illini had to grind to get the win but they got it and are now 21-8 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. They have won two straight after dropping three of five and have looked like they have righted the ship.

Sunday night, though, they will get a tough test when they host a red-hot Iowa team.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Iowa at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
