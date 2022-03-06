How to Watch Iowa at Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Iowa's hot shooting continued on Thursday night when it went to Michigan and easily beat the Wolverines 82-71. The win was the Hawkeyes fifth in a row and helped them avenge an earlier loss to Michigan.
How to Watch Iowa at Illinois in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 6, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream the Iowa at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
They have now won eight of their last nine games and have moved to 22-8 overall and 12-7 in the Big Ten. They are the one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now and look like a real threat to win the conference tournament next week.
First, though, they want to go to Illinois and take down a team that got a gritty win against Penn State on Thursday night.
The Illini had to grind to get the win but they got it and are now 21-8 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. They have won two straight after dropping three of five and have looked like they have righted the ship.
Sunday night, though, they will get a tough test when they host a red-hot Iowa team.
Regional restrictions may apply.