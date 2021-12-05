Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois

The Hawkeyes put up 27.2 more points per game (91.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (63.8).

The Fighting Illini score an average of 76.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.0 the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Iowa Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who averages 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.

The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn sits atop the Fighting Illini leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Illinois' assist leader is Da'Monte Williams with 3.1 per game. He also records 4.0 points per game and adds 6.6 rebounds per game.

Alfonso Plummer is the top shooter from distance for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Illinois' leader in steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins with 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Alabama State W 108-82 Home 11/22/2021 Western Michigan W 109-61 Home 11/26/2021 Portland State W 85-51 Home 11/29/2021 Virginia W 75-74 Away 12/3/2021 Purdue L 77-70 Away 12/6/2021 Illinois - Home 12/9/2021 Iowa State - Away 12/18/2021 Utah State - Home 12/21/2021 SE Louisiana - Home 12/29/2021 Western Illinois - Home 1/3/2022 Maryland - Home

Illinois Schedule