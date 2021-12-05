Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois

    • The Hawkeyes put up 27.2 more points per game (91.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (63.8).
    • The Fighting Illini score an average of 76.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.0 the Hawkeyes give up.
    • The Hawkeyes are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • The Fighting Illini's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who averages 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.
    • The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn sits atop the Fighting Illini leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Illinois' assist leader is Da'Monte Williams with 3.1 per game. He also records 4.0 points per game and adds 6.6 rebounds per game.
    • Alfonso Plummer is the top shooter from distance for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Illinois' leader in steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins with 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Alabama State

    W 108-82

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 109-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    W 85-51

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    W 75-74

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    L 77-70

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 71-51

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 94-85

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    W 86-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Illinois at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Miroslav Stafl (12) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy