Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois
- The Hawkeyes put up 27.2 more points per game (91.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (63.8).
- The Fighting Illini score an average of 76.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.0 the Hawkeyes give up.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who averages 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn sits atop the Fighting Illini leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Illinois' assist leader is Da'Monte Williams with 3.1 per game. He also records 4.0 points per game and adds 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Alfonso Plummer is the top shooter from distance for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Illinois' leader in steals and blocks is Coleman Hawkins with 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Alabama State
W 108-82
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
W 109-61
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
W 85-51
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
W 75-74
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
L 77-70
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
-
Home
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
L 71-51
Away
11/23/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 94-85
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
W 82-72
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
W 86-51
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
1/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away