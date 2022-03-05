How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Two of college basketball's top scorers match up when Kofi Cockburn (ninth, 21.0 points per game) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) host Keegan Murray (fourth, 23.3) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Iowa

The 76.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 5.4 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (70.9).

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 83.6 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Cockburn paces his team in both points (21.0) and rebounds (10.5) per contest, and also averages 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Trent Frazier leads his team in assists per game (4.0), and also posts 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alfonso Plummer posts 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jacob Grandison averages 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Da'Monte Williams is averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Iowa Players to Watch