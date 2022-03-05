How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of college basketball's top scorers match up when Kofi Cockburn (ninth, 21.0 points per game) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) host Keegan Murray (fourth, 23.3) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Arena: State Farm Center
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Iowa
- The 76.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 5.4 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (70.9).
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 83.6 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow.
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Cockburn paces his team in both points (21.0) and rebounds (10.5) per contest, and also averages 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Trent Frazier leads his team in assists per game (4.0), and also posts 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alfonso Plummer posts 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jacob Grandison averages 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Da'Monte Williams is averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Murray is No. 1 on the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hawkeyes get 11.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jordan Bohannon.
- Filip Rebraca gives the Hawkeyes 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
