How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Two of college basketball's top scorers match up when Kofi Cockburn (ninth, 21.0 points per game) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) host Keegan Murray (fourth, 23.3) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: State Farm Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Iowa

  • The 76.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 5.4 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (70.9).
  • The Hawkeyes put up an average of 83.6 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Cockburn paces his team in both points (21.0) and rebounds (10.5) per contest, and also averages 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Trent Frazier leads his team in assists per game (4.0), and also posts 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Alfonso Plummer posts 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jacob Grandison averages 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Da'Monte Williams is averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Murray is No. 1 on the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
  • Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Hawkeyes get 11.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jordan Bohannon.
  • Filip Rebraca gives the Hawkeyes 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Iowa at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
