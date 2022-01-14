Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Indiana

  • The Hawkeyes record 25.9 more points per game (86.7) than the Hoosiers allow (60.8).
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.7% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who puts up 24.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
  • Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.
  • The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • The Hoosiers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Trayce Jackson-Davis with 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson's assist statline paces Indiana; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
  • Parker Stewart hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis with three per game.

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Utah State

W 94-75

Home

12/21/2021

SE Louisiana

W 93-62

Home

12/29/2021

Western Illinois

W 92-71

Home

1/3/2022

Maryland

W 80-75

Home

1/6/2022

Wisconsin

L 87-78

Away

1/13/2022

Indiana

-

Home

1/16/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/22/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/31/2022

Penn State

-

Away

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Notre Dame

W 64-56

Away

12/22/2021

Northern Kentucky

W 79-61

Home

1/2/2022

Penn State

L 61-58

Away

1/6/2022

Ohio State

W 67-51

Home

1/9/2022

Minnesota

W 73-60

Home

1/13/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Indiana at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
