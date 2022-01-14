How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Indiana
- The Hawkeyes record 25.9 more points per game (86.7) than the Hoosiers allow (60.8).
- The Hoosiers score an average of 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hawkeyes give up.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.7% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.
Iowa Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who puts up 24.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Trayce Jackson-Davis with 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson's assist statline paces Indiana; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
- Parker Stewart hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis with three per game.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
W 94-75
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
W 92-71
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
W 80-75
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
L 87-78
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
-
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/31/2022
Penn State
-
Away
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
W 64-56
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 79-61
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
L 61-58
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
W 67-51
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
W 73-60
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland
-
Away