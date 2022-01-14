How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Indiana

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Indiana

The Hawkeyes record 25.9 more points per game (86.7) than the Hoosiers allow (60.8).

The Hoosiers score an average of 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hawkeyes give up.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.7% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.

The Hoosiers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

Iowa Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who puts up 24.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Trayce Jackson-Davis with 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson's assist statline paces Indiana; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.

Parker Stewart hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis with three per game.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Utah State W 94-75 Home 12/21/2021 SE Louisiana W 93-62 Home 12/29/2021 Western Illinois W 92-71 Home 1/3/2022 Maryland W 80-75 Home 1/6/2022 Wisconsin L 87-78 Away 1/13/2022 Indiana - Home 1/16/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/19/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/22/2022 Penn State - Home 1/27/2022 Purdue - Home 1/31/2022 Penn State - Away

Indiana Schedule