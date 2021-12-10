No. 17 Iowa State heads on the road to face in-state rival Iowa on Thursday night, marking just the second time the Cyclones play an away game this season.

The 75th edition of the Cy-Hawk basketball rivalry will take place Thursday night when No. 17 Iowa State visits in-state rival Iowa. Iowa State comes into the game undefeated but will face a tough test in a Hawkeye team that has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups between the two schools.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Iowa vs. Iowa State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cyclones enter this game 8-0, including their win in the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament last month. Last time out, they topped Creighton 64-58 in their Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup.

That game was another strong defensive performance for the Cyclones. They allowed Creighton to shoot just 42.2% from the floor and came away with 11 steals. On the season, they're averaging 10.3 steals per game.

Like the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes began the season undefeated, opening the year with a 6-0 run. However, they've since fallen to 6-2 with losses to No. 2 Purdue and Illinois — both by single digits.

Iowa can fill up the box score. They're averaging 90.1 points per game, which is second in the Big Ten and fifth among all Division-I teams. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray is among the top bucket-getters in the nation, averaging 23.9 points per game.

Will strong offense or strong defense win out in this rivalry matchup? Tune into ESPN 2 Thursday at 9 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.