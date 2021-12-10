Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Iowa
- The Hawkeyes put up 90.1 points per game, 30.0 more points than the 60.1 the Cyclones allow.
- The Cyclones score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.1 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Cyclones have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray posts 23.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kris Murray posts 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 52.0% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joe Toussaint is tops on his team in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 5.9 points and 1.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Tony Perkins puts up 9.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the field.
- Filip Rebraca is posting 5.4 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington tops the Cyclones in scoring (16.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), and posts 1.1 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Hunter is posting a team-high 5.4 assists per game. And he is producing 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 35.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Cyclones get 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Gabe Kalscheur.
- The Cyclones receive 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aljaz Kunc.
- George Conditt IV gives the Cyclones 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
