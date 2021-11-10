Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) take on the Longwood Lancers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Longwood

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Longwood

    • Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 15.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Lancers gave up (67.8).
    • The Lancers' 66.2 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
    • The Hawkeyes made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Lancers allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
    • The Lancers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (42.0%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Luka Garza scored 24.1 points and pulled down 8.7 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.
    • Bohannon made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Joe Wieskamp averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Garza compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Longwood Players to Watch

    • Juan Munoz averaged 13.0 points per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Zac Watson grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, while Justin Hill dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Munoz hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Munoz averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Watson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UMKC

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    Longwood Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Virginia-Lynchburg

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Mid-Atlantic Christian

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    American

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Longwood at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

