Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) take on the Longwood Lancers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Longwood
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Longwood
- Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 15.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Lancers gave up (67.8).
- The Lancers' 66.2 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- The Hawkeyes made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Lancers allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- The Lancers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (42.0%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Luka Garza scored 24.1 points and pulled down 8.7 boards per game last season.
- Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.
- Bohannon made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Joe Wieskamp averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Garza compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Juan Munoz averaged 13.0 points per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Zac Watson grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, while Justin Hill dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
- Munoz hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Munoz averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Watson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Longwood
-
Home
11/12/2021
UMKC
-
Home
11/16/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
11/18/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
-
Home
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/12/2021
Virginia-Lynchburg
-
Home
11/14/2021
Mid-Atlantic Christian
-
Home
11/19/2021
American
-
Home
11/20/2021
UMBC
-
Home
11/21/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
