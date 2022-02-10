Iowa travels to Maryland on Thursday night looking to beat the Terrapins for the second time this season.

Iowa makes a return trip to Maryland Thursday after it beat the Terrapins 80-75 back on Jan. 3. That was the first Big Ten win of the year for the Hawkeyes and moved them to 11-3 overall.

How to Watch Iowa at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Iowa at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that win though, they have gone just 3-4 and have struggled on the road. The last two road games Iowa has played were a 48-46 loss to Rutgers and a double-overtime 90-86 loss to Penn State.

Thursday the Hawkeyes will look to snap the two-game road winning streak as they go for a season sweep of Maryland.

The Terrapins will look to avenge that loss, but come in on a three-game losing streak.

Maryland is now just 3-9 in the Big Ten after losing games to Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State over the last week and a half.

The Terrapins had upset Illinois and beat Rutgers before the losing streak, but have slipped back into a funk.

Thursday they hope getting back home can get them a big win before they leave home for a two-game road trip.

