    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten), winners of three straight as well. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Maryland

    • The 87.9 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 22.1 more points than the Terrapins give up (65.8).
    • The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.7 points and 8.2 boards per game.
    • Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 3.5 assists per game to go with his 4.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Murray is Iowa's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala puts up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
    • The Maryland leaders in rebounding and assists are Qudus Wahab with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Fatts Russell with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
    • Ayala makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
    • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese (1.3 per game).

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    L 87-83

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    L 73-53

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    W 94-75

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 93-62

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 92-71

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 62-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    L 67-61

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Lehigh

    W 76-55

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    W 81-67

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Maryland at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

