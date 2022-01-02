How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten), winners of three straight as well. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Maryland
- The 87.9 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 22.1 more points than the Terrapins give up (65.8).
- The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.7 points and 8.2 boards per game.
- Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 3.5 assists per game to go with his 4.9 PPG scoring average.
- Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Murray is Iowa's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala puts up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
- The Maryland leaders in rebounding and assists are Qudus Wahab with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Fatts Russell with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
- Ayala makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
- Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese (1.3 per game).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
L 87-83
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
L 73-53
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
W 94-75
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
W 92-71
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
-
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
-
Home
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
L 62-58
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
L 67-61
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
W 70-68
Home
12/28/2021
Lehigh
W 76-55
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
W 81-67
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/18/2022
Michigan
-
Away