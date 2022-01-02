Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten), winners of three straight as well. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Maryland

The 87.9 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 22.1 more points than the Terrapins give up (65.8).

The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.7 points and 8.2 boards per game.

Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 3.5 assists per game to go with his 4.9 PPG scoring average.

Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Murray is Iowa's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala puts up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.

The Maryland leaders in rebounding and assists are Qudus Wahab with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Fatts Russell with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).

Ayala makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.

Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese (1.3 per game).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Illinois L 87-83 Home 12/9/2021 Iowa State L 73-53 Away 12/18/2021 Utah State W 94-75 Home 12/21/2021 SE Louisiana W 93-62 Home 12/29/2021 Western Illinois W 92-71 Home 1/3/2022 Maryland - Home 1/6/2022 Wisconsin - Away 1/13/2022 Indiana - Home 1/16/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/19/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/22/2022 Penn State - Home

Maryland Schedule