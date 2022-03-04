Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa at Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan hosts Iowa Thursday night in its last home game of the year as it looks to pick up the season sweep of the Hawkeyes.

Michigan got a huge win on Tuesday night when they dominated rival Michigan State in the 87-70 win. Hunter Dickinson scored a game-high 33 points to help lead the Wolverines to an important victory.

How to Watch Iowa at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Iowa at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the third game without head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines are now 2-1 during that stretch.

Thursday they have another big game for their tournament hopes as they look to beat Iowa for the second time in two weeks.

The Hawkeyes lost at home to the Wolverines 84-79, but have since run off four straight wins that include a road victory at Ohio State and a big home win against Michigan State.

Iowa is now 11-7 in the Big Ten and a game up on Michigan in the conference standings.

The Hawkeyes appear to be safely in the NCAA Tournament, but picking up a big road win at Michigan would solidify their lock status.

This should be a great game between two teams who are playing well offensively right now.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Iowa at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
