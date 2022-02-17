How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan
- The Hawkeyes put up 84 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 67.8 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines score an average of 72.1 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who puts up 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, dishing out 3.8 assists per game while scoring 5 PPG.
- Jordan Bohannon leads the Hawkeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Murray in blocks averaging two per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- The Wolverines' leader in scoring and rebounding is Hunter Dickinson with 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.3 per game. He also averages 9.2 points per game and adds 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Eli Brooks is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Brooks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/27/2022
Purdue
L 83-73
Home
1/31/2022
Penn State
L 90-86
Away
2/6/2022
Minnesota
W 71-59
Home
2/10/2022
Maryland
W 110-87
Away
2/13/2022
Nebraska
W 98-75
Home
2/17/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/19/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/22/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/28/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan
-
Away
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Nebraska
W 85-79
Home
2/5/2022
Purdue
L 82-76
Away
2/8/2022
Penn State
W 58-57
Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
W 82-58
Home
2/12/2022
Ohio State
L 68-57
Home
2/17/2022
Iowa
-
Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
-
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home