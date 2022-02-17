Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Nebraska forward Eduardo Andre (35) and Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) as Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220213 Neb Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan

  • The Hawkeyes put up 84 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 67.8 the Wolverines allow.
  • The Wolverines score an average of 72.1 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • The Wolverines' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Iowa Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who puts up 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, dishing out 3.8 assists per game while scoring 5 PPG.
  • Jordan Bohannon leads the Hawkeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Murray in blocks averaging two per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The Wolverines' leader in scoring and rebounding is Hunter Dickinson with 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.3 per game. He also averages 9.2 points per game and adds 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Eli Brooks is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Brooks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/27/2022

Purdue

L 83-73

Home

1/31/2022

Penn State

L 90-86

Away

2/6/2022

Minnesota

W 71-59

Home

2/10/2022

Maryland

W 110-87

Away

2/13/2022

Nebraska

W 98-75

Home

2/17/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/19/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/22/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/28/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan

-

Away

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Nebraska

W 85-79

Home

2/5/2022

Purdue

L 82-76

Away

2/8/2022

Penn State

W 58-57

Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

W 82-58

Home

2/12/2022

Ohio State

L 68-57

Home

2/17/2022

Iowa

-

Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

-

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Michigan at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
