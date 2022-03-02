Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Iowa

  • The Wolverines average 73.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • The Hawkeyes' 83.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.
  • This season, the Wolverines have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
  • The Hawkeyes have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson puts up 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
  • DeVante Jones posts a team-leading 4.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
  • Eli Brooks is posting 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb is posting 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Moussa Diabate is posting 9.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray paces the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and averages 1.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
  • Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
  • The Hawkeyes receive 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Patrick McCaffery.
  • Jordan Bohannon gets the Hawkeyes 11.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Hawkeyes receive 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Filip Rebraca.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Iowa at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

