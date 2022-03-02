How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Iowa
- The Wolverines average 73.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
- The Hawkeyes' 83.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.
- This season, the Wolverines have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
- The Hawkeyes have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson puts up 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
- DeVante Jones posts a team-leading 4.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
- Eli Brooks is posting 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Caleb is posting 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Moussa Diabate is posting 9.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray paces the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and averages 1.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- The Hawkeyes receive 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Patrick McCaffery.
- Jordan Bohannon gets the Hawkeyes 11.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Hawkeyes receive 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Filip Rebraca.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Iowa at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)