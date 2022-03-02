How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Iowa

The Wolverines average 73.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes' 83.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.

This season, the Wolverines have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.

The Hawkeyes have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson puts up 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

DeVante Jones posts a team-leading 4.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Eli Brooks is posting 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Caleb is posting 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Moussa Diabate is posting 9.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Iowa Players to Watch