How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan State
- The 83.5 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 16.9 more points than the Spartans allow (66.6).
- The Spartans put up only 1.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (71.5).
- The Hawkeyes make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Spartans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.7% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 4.8 points per contest.
- Jordan Bohannon leads the Hawkeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 11.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.0 assist per game.
- Marcus Bingham has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 points and 0.2 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. A.J Hoggard has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Brown averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.3 per game.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Minnesota
W 71-59
Home
2/10/2022
Maryland
W 110-87
Away
2/13/2022
Nebraska
W 98-75
Home
2/17/2022
Michigan
L 84-79
Home
2/19/2022
Ohio State
W 75-62
Away
2/22/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/28/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Rutgers
L 84-63
Away
2/8/2022
Wisconsin
L 70-62
Home
2/12/2022
Indiana
W 76-61
Home
2/15/2022
Penn State
L 62-58
Away
2/19/2022
Illinois
L 79-74
Home
2/22/2022
Iowa
-
Away
2/26/2022
Purdue
-
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/3/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
3/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Michigan State at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)