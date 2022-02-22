Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State basketball's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, tries to distract Michigan's Naz Hillmon as she shoots free throws during the first quarter in the Spartans women's game on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 220210 Msu Mich W Bball 039a

Michigan State basketball's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, tries to distract Michigan's Naz Hillmon as she shoots free throws during the first quarter in the Spartans women's game on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 220210 Msu Mich W Bball 039a

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan State

  • The 83.5 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 16.9 more points than the Spartans allow (66.6).
  • The Spartans put up only 1.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (71.5).
  • The Hawkeyes make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.7% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 4.8 points per contest.
  • Jordan Bohannon leads the Hawkeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 11.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.0 assist per game.
  • Marcus Bingham has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 points and 0.2 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. A.J Hoggard has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.
  • Brown averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
  • Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.3 per game.

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Minnesota

W 71-59

Home

2/10/2022

Maryland

W 110-87

Away

2/13/2022

Nebraska

W 98-75

Home

2/17/2022

Michigan

L 84-79

Home

2/19/2022

Ohio State

W 75-62

Away

2/22/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/28/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/6/2022

Illinois

-

Away

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Rutgers

L 84-63

Away

2/8/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-62

Home

2/12/2022

Indiana

W 76-61

Home

2/15/2022

Penn State

L 62-58

Away

2/19/2022

Illinois

L 79-74

Home

2/22/2022

Iowa

-

Away

2/26/2022

Purdue

-

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

-

Home

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Michigan State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
58 seconds ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
58 seconds ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
58 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
58 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy