Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Williams Arena.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -5.5 152.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Iowa

The 86.5 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 21.2 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (65.3).

The Golden Gophers score just 2.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (71.8).

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray paces his team in both points (23.9) and rebounds (8.0) per contest, and also puts up 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

Kris Murray puts up 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Patrick McCaffery is posting 9.4 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Bohannon posts 10.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Joe Toussaint is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch