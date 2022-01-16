Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Williams Arena.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa

Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-5.5

152.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Iowa

  • The 86.5 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 21.2 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (65.3).
  • The Golden Gophers score just 2.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (71.8).
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray paces his team in both points (23.9) and rebounds (8.0) per contest, and also puts up 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Kris Murray puts up 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Patrick McCaffery is posting 9.4 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Jordan Bohannon posts 10.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Joe Toussaint is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis tops the Golden Gophers in assists (3.6 per game), and averages 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jamison Battle is putting up team highs in points (17.9 per game) and assists (0.9). And he is delivering 6.2 rebounds, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
  • Eric Curry is putting up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.7 points and 1.6 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
  • E.J. Stephens gives the Golden Gophers 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Gophers get 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Luke Loewe.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Iowa at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

