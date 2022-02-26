How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-12.5
161.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Iowa
- The 83.6 points per game the Hawkeyes average are just 4.3 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (79.3).
- The Cornhuskers' 72.3 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 71 the Hawkeyes allow.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray posts 23.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 56.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kris Murray puts up 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1 block.
- Patrick McCaffery is posting 10.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jordan Bohannon averages 10.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Filip Rebraca posts 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 56.1% from the field.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game. And he is contributing 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is recording a team-best 4.9 assists per game. He's also delivering 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.
- Derrick Walker is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 1.3 assists, making 67.3% of his shots from the floor (eighth in the country).
- C.J. Wilcher gets the Cornhuskers 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Lat Mayen gives the Cornhuskers 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
