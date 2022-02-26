Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots a basket as Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., (23) and Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 017 Jpg

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-12.5

161.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Iowa

  • The 83.6 points per game the Hawkeyes average are just 4.3 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (79.3).
  • The Cornhuskers' 72.3 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 71 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray posts 23.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 56.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kris Murray puts up 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1 block.
  • Patrick McCaffery is posting 10.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Jordan Bohannon averages 10.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Filip Rebraca posts 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game. And he is contributing 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • Alonzo Verge Jr. is recording a team-best 4.9 assists per game. He's also delivering 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Derrick Walker is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 1.3 assists, making 67.3% of his shots from the floor (eighth in the country).
  • C.J. Wilcher gets the Cornhuskers 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Lat Mayen gives the Cornhuskers 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Iowa at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
