How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots a basket as Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., (23) and Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 017 Jpg

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -12.5 161.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Iowa

The 83.6 points per game the Hawkeyes average are just 4.3 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (79.3).

The Cornhuskers' 72.3 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 71 the Hawkeyes allow.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray posts 23.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 56.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kris Murray puts up 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Patrick McCaffery is posting 10.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Bohannon averages 10.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Filip Rebraca posts 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Nebraska Players to Watch