Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) go up against the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. North Carolina Central
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. North Carolina Central
- Last year, the 83.7 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 12.1 more points than the Eagles gave up (71.6).
- The Eagles' 67.3 points per game last year were 5.4 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot at a 42.1% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Luka Garza averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 10.6 PPG scoring average.
- Bohannon knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- C.J. Keyser averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Deven Palmer averaged 3.9 boards per game and Jordan Perkins dished out 4.2 assists per game.
- Palmer hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Perkins averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Palmer compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Longwood
W 106-73
Home
11/12/2021
UMKC
W 89-57
Home
11/16/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
11/18/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
-
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
-
Away
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Richmond
L 70-60
Away
11/13/2021
Memphis
L 90-51
Away
11/16/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/20/2021
Alabama State
-
Away
11/23/2021
Warren Wilson
-
Home
11/27/2021
Apprentice
-
Home
11/29/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Away
12/1/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Away
How To Watch
November
16
2021
North Carolina Central at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)