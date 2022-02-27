How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Northwestern
- The 83.8 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 15.5 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.3).
- The Wildcats score an average of 73.3 points per game, only two more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, dispensing 3.5 assists per game while scoring 4.6 PPG.
- Jordan Bohannon leads the Hawkeyes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Toussaint is Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Murray leads them in blocks with two per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance has the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 4.5 per game. He also averages 14.7 points per game and tacks on 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Buie knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.1 per game).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Nebraska
W 98-75
Home
2/17/2022
Michigan
L 84-79
Home
2/19/2022
Ohio State
W 75-62
Away
2/22/2022
Michigan State
W 86-60
Home
2/25/2022
Nebraska
W 88-78
Away
2/28/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Illinois
L 73-66
Away
2/16/2022
Purdue
L 70-64
Home
2/19/2022
Minnesota
L 77-60
Away
2/22/2022
Nebraska
W 77-65
Home
2/25/2022
Penn State
L 67-60
Away
2/28/2022
Iowa
-
Away
3/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
