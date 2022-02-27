Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Northwestern

The 83.8 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 15.5 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.3).

The Wildcats score an average of 73.3 points per game, only two more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint is Iowa's best passer, dispensing 3.5 assists per game while scoring 4.6 PPG.

Jordan Bohannon leads the Hawkeyes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Toussaint is Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Murray leads them in blocks with two per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance has the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 4.5 per game. He also averages 14.7 points per game and tacks on 2.7 rebounds per game.

Buie knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.1 per game).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Nebraska W 98-75 Home 2/17/2022 Michigan L 84-79 Home 2/19/2022 Ohio State W 75-62 Away 2/22/2022 Michigan State W 86-60 Home 2/25/2022 Nebraska W 88-78 Away 2/28/2022 Northwestern - Home 3/3/2022 Michigan - Away 3/6/2022 Illinois - Away

Northwestern Schedule