How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State in Men's College Basketball

No. 16 Ohio State is among the top teams in a very crowded Big Ten. The Buckeyes had a slip-up in the last game and will look to recover Thursday night against Keegan Murray and Iowa.

There is little room for error for the top teams in the Big Ten this year. The top six teams in the standings are separated by just two games from top to bottom.

That includes No. 16 Ohio State, which gave up some ground with an 81-78 loss to No. 6 Purdue last game. Returning to the floor on Monday, the Buckeyes will have a chance to get back on track hosting Iowa.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Iowa vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State comes into this game 13-5 overall, with a 6-3 mark against conference opponents. The Buckeyes are 9-0 at Value City Arena, making them the only Big Ten team without a loss at home.

In trying to stop Iowa, Ohio State will have to contend with the Big Ten's leading scorer in sophomore forward Keegan Murray. Murray is averaging 22.3 points per game, which isn't just the best in the conference but also ranks No. 5 nationally.

Murray has been on a bit of a cold spell recently but bounced back with a 21-point performance against Penn State in Iowa's most recent game. However, the Hawkeyes ended up falling 90-86 in double overtime.

Tip-off for this game is set for 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.