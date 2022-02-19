Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate a defensive stop by forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) will look to extend an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -5 152.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Iowa

The 74.5 points per game the Buckeyes average are only 2.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (71.8).

The Hawkeyes' 83.8 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 66.3 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.2% from the field, five% higher than the 41.2% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell paces his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also posts 2.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Zed Key puts up 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Malaki Branham puts up 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamari Wheeler averages a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Young puts up 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Iowa Players to Watch