How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) will look to extend an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-5
152.5 points
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Iowa
- The 74.5 points per game the Buckeyes average are only 2.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (71.8).
- The Hawkeyes' 83.8 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 66.3 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.2% from the field, five% higher than the 41.2% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell paces his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also posts 2.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Zed Key puts up 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the floor.
- Malaki Branham puts up 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamari Wheeler averages a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Young puts up 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray paces the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and produces 1.1 assists. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Filip Rebraca is averaging 6.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 56.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Hawkeyes get 10.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jordan Bohannon.
