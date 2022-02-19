Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate a defensive stop by forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) will look to extend an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa

Ohio State vs Iowa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-5

152.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Iowa

  • The 74.5 points per game the Buckeyes average are only 2.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (71.8).
  • The Hawkeyes' 83.8 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 66.3 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.2% from the field, five% higher than the 41.2% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell paces his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also posts 2.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Zed Key puts up 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the floor.
  • Malaki Branham puts up 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jamari Wheeler averages a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyle Young puts up 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray paces the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and produces 1.1 assists. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Filip Rebraca is averaging 6.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 56.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes get 10.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jordan Bohannon.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Iowa at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
