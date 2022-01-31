Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa at Penn State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa heads to Penn State on Monday looking for a season sweep against the Nittany Lions.

Iowa hits the road looking to pick up a season sweep of Penn State. The Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions 68–51 on Jan. 22, but they lost, 83–73, to Purdue at home on Thursday night.

How to Watch Iowa at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Hawkeyes to just 4–5 in the Big Ten as their up-and-down conference season continues.

On Monday night, they will look to get back in the win column and get a victory over Penn State yet again.

The Nittany Lions will look to avenge that earlier loss as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

Penn State has had almost a week off since it was blown out by Indiana last Wednesday. The Nittany Lions were outscored by 29 points to the Hoosiers in the first half and ended up losing by 17.

The loss dropped them to 3–6 in the Big Ten and back under .500 overall at 8–9.

This is the longest losing streak of the year for Penn State and Monday it will look to get back on track and earn a season spilt with the Hawkeyes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Iowa at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Blue Jackets

27 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Pacers

27 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Knicks

27 minutes ago
darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

27 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Colombia

27 minutes ago
USATSI_12307176
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee

27 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) shoots past Boston University Terriers forward Sukhmail Mathon (41) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Holy Cross at Boston University in Men's College Basketball

27 minutes ago
Mercer Arkansas
College Basketball

How to Watch Wofford at Mercer in Men's College Basketball

27 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan

27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy