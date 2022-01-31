Iowa heads to Penn State on Monday looking for a season sweep against the Nittany Lions.

Iowa hits the road looking to pick up a season sweep of Penn State. The Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions 68–51 on Jan. 22, but they lost, 83–73, to Purdue at home on Thursday night.

How to Watch Iowa at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Hawkeyes to just 4–5 in the Big Ten as their up-and-down conference season continues.

On Monday night, they will look to get back in the win column and get a victory over Penn State yet again.

The Nittany Lions will look to avenge that earlier loss as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

Penn State has had almost a week off since it was blown out by Indiana last Wednesday. The Nittany Lions were outscored by 29 points to the Hoosiers in the first half and ended up losing by 17.

The loss dropped them to 3–6 in the Big Ten and back under .500 overall at 8–9.

This is the longest losing streak of the year for Penn State and Monday it will look to get back on track and earn a season spilt with the Hawkeyes.

Regional restrictions may apply.