Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Penn State
- The Hawkeyes score 19.2 more points per game (83.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (64.7).
- The Nittany Lions score only 3.9 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have knocked down.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- The Iowa leader in both steals and blocks is Murray, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Seth Lundy is the top scorer for the Nittany Lions with 14.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
- John Harrar has a stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Lundy is the most prolific from deep for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Penn State's leader in steals is Myles Dread with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lundy with 0.6 per game.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Maryland
W 80-75
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
L 87-78
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
W 83-74
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
W 81-71
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
L 48-46
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/31/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/10/2022
Maryland
-
Away
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Indiana
W 61-58
Home
1/5/2022
Northwestern
W 74-70
Away
1/8/2022
Purdue
L 74-67
Home
1/11/2022
Rutgers
W 66-49
Home
1/16/2022
Ohio State
L 61-56
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/26/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/31/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/5/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/8/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/12/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Penn State at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)