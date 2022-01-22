Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Penn State

  • The Hawkeyes score 19.2 more points per game (83.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (64.7).
  • The Nittany Lions score only 3.9 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.6 PPG scoring average.
  • The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • The Iowa leader in both steals and blocks is Murray, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Seth Lundy is the top scorer for the Nittany Lions with 14.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
  • John Harrar has a stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Lundy is the most prolific from deep for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Penn State's leader in steals is Myles Dread with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lundy with 0.6 per game.

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Maryland

W 80-75

Home

1/6/2022

Wisconsin

L 87-78

Away

1/13/2022

Indiana

W 83-74

Home

1/16/2022

Minnesota

W 81-71

Away

1/19/2022

Rutgers

L 48-46

Away

1/22/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/31/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/6/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/10/2022

Maryland

-

Away

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Indiana

W 61-58

Home

1/5/2022

Northwestern

W 74-70

Away

1/8/2022

Purdue

L 74-67

Home

1/11/2022

Rutgers

W 66-49

Home

1/16/2022

Ohio State

L 61-56

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/26/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/31/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/5/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/8/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/12/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Penn State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
