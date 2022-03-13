How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Purdue

Iowa and Purdue battle on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Iowa erased a late eight-point lead on Saturday afternoon to take down ninth-seeded Indiana in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers slowed the potent Hawkeye offense, but Jordan Bohannon banked in a deep three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give Iowa the 80-77 win.

It was the third win in three days for the Hawkeyes, but this one was much tougher. They blew out Northwestern on Thursday and took care of Rutgers on Saturday easily before struggling with the Hoosiers.

It is the first tournament championship game for the Hawkeyes since 2006 as they look to continue their red-hot run.

Up next for the Hawkeyes is a Purdue team that beat Michigan State in the second semifinal on Saturday.

The Boilermakers avenged a regular-season loss to the Spartans and took care of a desperate Michigan State team.

Purdue has now won three straight after beating rival Indiana to close the regular season and then beating Penn State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Boilermakers will likely secure a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win, while the Hawkeyes are also trying to move up a seed line with a championship.

