Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa and Purdue battle on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Iowa erased a late eight-point lead on Saturday afternoon to take down ninth-seeded Indiana in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KRCG - Columbia-Jefferson City, MO)

Live stream the Iowa vs. Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers slowed the potent Hawkeye offense, but Jordan Bohannon banked in a deep three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give Iowa the 80-77 win.

It was the third win in three days for the Hawkeyes, but this one was much tougher. They blew out Northwestern on Thursday and took care of Rutgers on Saturday easily before struggling with the Hoosiers.

It is the first tournament championship game for the Hawkeyes since 2006 as they look to continue their red-hot run.

Up next for the Hawkeyes is a Purdue team that beat Michigan State in the second semifinal on Saturday.

The Boilermakers avenged a regular-season loss to the Spartans and took care of a desperate Michigan State team.

Purdue has now won three straight after beating rival Indiana to close the regular season and then beating Penn State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Boilermakers will likely secure a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win, while the Hawkeyes are also trying to move up a seed line with a championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Purdue

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KRCG - Columbia-Jefferson City, MO)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 seconds ago
USATSI_17575982
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Purdue

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES1
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch the Ruoff Mortgage 500

By Steve Benko56 seconds ago
USATSI_17843994
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston AAC Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17110546
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates the win against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
SI Guide

Who’s In? Who’s Out? Find Out on Selection Sunday

By Kate Yanchulis38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy