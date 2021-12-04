How to Watch Iowa at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

A conference rivalry between two undefeated teams in the Big Ten, Iowa (7-0) and Purdue (7-0), will be one of the games of the week on Friday night.

Iowa has had a great start to its season at an undefeated 7-0. In their last five matchups, the Hawkeyes have beaten Virginia, Portland State, West Michigan, Alabama State and N.C. Central. This will be their toughest test of the year.

How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes at Purdue Boilermakers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue has had a stellar season as well, also going 7-0. The second-ranked team in the nation has dominated opponents. The Boilermakers beat Florida State by almost 30, Wright State by over 40 and Nebraska Omaha by 57. The Boilermakers have had a couple of close calls, too, only beating Villanova by six and North Carolina by nine.

Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey have dominated the scoreboards for Purdue, averaging a combined 32.0 points per game. The two of them also combine for 13.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals and blocks per game.

The Boilermakers' main concern in the black and yellow is going to be Keegan Murray. Murray absolutely handled pretty much every defender that he has seen. He's putting up 24.6 points per game to go along with 8.9 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories.

Murray also adds 1.1 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 assists per game. His game has subtly put his name in the Big Ten Player of the Year talks moving forward.

This should be a hard-fought game, but Iowa is going to have to defend and shoot lights out to handle Purdue.

