Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots a fire throw during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots a fire throw during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Purdue

  • The 84.7 points per game the Boilermakers record are 15.3 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (69.4).
  • The Hawkeyes put up 15.7 more points per game (83.1) than the Boilermakers allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
  • Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray sits on top of the Hawkeyes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Joe Toussaint notches more assists than any other Iowa player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 5.5 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jordan Bohannon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (2.2 per game).

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Penn State

W 74-67

Away

1/14/2022

Nebraska

W 92-65

Home

1/17/2022

Illinois

W 96-88

Away

1/20/2022

Indiana

L 68-65

Away

1/23/2022

Northwestern

W 80-60

Home

1/27/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/30/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/8/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/10/2022

Michigan

-

Away

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Wisconsin

L 87-78

Away

1/13/2022

Indiana

W 83-74

Home

1/16/2022

Minnesota

W 81-71

Away

1/19/2022

Rutgers

L 48-46

Away

1/22/2022

Penn State

W 68-51

Home

1/27/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/31/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/6/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/10/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/13/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Purdue at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

2 minutes ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

2 minutes ago
imago1006160376h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

2 minutes ago
morehead state
College Basketball

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy