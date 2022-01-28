Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots a fire throw during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Purdue

The 84.7 points per game the Boilermakers record are 15.3 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (69.4).

The Hawkeyes put up 15.7 more points per game (83.1) than the Boilermakers allow their opponents to score (67.4).

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.6 assists per game.

The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray sits on top of the Hawkeyes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint notches more assists than any other Iowa player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 5.5 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.3 made threes per game.

Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (2.2 per game).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Penn State W 74-67 Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska W 92-65 Home 1/17/2022 Illinois W 96-88 Away 1/20/2022 Indiana L 68-65 Away 1/23/2022 Northwestern W 80-60 Home 1/27/2022 Iowa - Away 1/30/2022 Ohio State - Home 2/2/2022 Minnesota - Away 2/5/2022 Michigan - Home 2/8/2022 Illinois - Home 2/10/2022 Michigan - Away

Iowa Schedule