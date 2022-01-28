How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Purdue
- The 84.7 points per game the Boilermakers record are 15.3 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (69.4).
- The Hawkeyes put up 15.7 more points per game (83.1) than the Boilermakers allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.6 assists per game.
- The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray sits on top of the Hawkeyes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint notches more assists than any other Iowa player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 5.5 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (2.2 per game).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Penn State
W 74-67
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
W 92-65
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
W 96-88
Away
1/20/2022
Indiana
L 68-65
Away
1/23/2022
Northwestern
W 80-60
Home
1/27/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/30/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/8/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/10/2022
Michigan
-
Away
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
L 87-78
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
W 83-74
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
W 81-71
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
L 48-46
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
W 68-51
Home
1/27/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/31/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/10/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/13/2022
Nebraska
-
Home