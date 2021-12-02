Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won seven straight.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Iowa

The Boilermakers average 92.4 points per game, 25.7 more points than the 66.7 the Hawkeyes allow.

The Hawkeyes' 94.0 points per game are 29.9 more points than the 64.1 the Boilermakers give up.

The Boilermakers are shooting 54.5% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

The Hawkeyes' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.0 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey is posting 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Zach Edey posts 16.9 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, shooting 73.8% from the floor (sixth in college basketball).

Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 7.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 12.3 points.

Sasha Stefanovic is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also puts up 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Caleb Furst posts a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Iowa Players to Watch