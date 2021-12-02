Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of hot teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won seven straight.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Iowa

    • The Boilermakers average 92.4 points per game, 25.7 more points than the 66.7 the Hawkeyes allow.
    • The Hawkeyes' 94.0 points per game are 29.9 more points than the 64.1 the Boilermakers give up.
    • The Boilermakers are shooting 54.5% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
    • The Hawkeyes' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.0 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jaden Ivey is posting 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Zach Edey posts 16.9 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, shooting 73.8% from the floor (sixth in college basketball).
    • Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 7.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 12.3 points.
    • Sasha Stefanovic is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also puts up 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Furst posts a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray is posting team highs in points (24.6 per game) and rebounds (8.9). And he is delivering 1.6 assists, making 61.2% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • The Hawkeyes get 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Kris Murray.
    • Joe Toussaint paces the Hawkeyes in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 6.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Filip Rebraca is averaging 6.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 65.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jordan Bohannon is putting up 11.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Iowa at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

