How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will play Rutgers in today's quarterfinal game of the Big Ten Championship.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a massive win over Northwestern yesterday with a score of 112-76. Although it was a very high-scoring game, the Hawkeyes only had one player over 20 points. Keegan Murray put up 26 points in the game to give his team a solid leader to follow.
Rutgers will come into the game as the No. 4 seed in the tournament. Most recently, the Scarlet Knights played Penn State to a very close 59-58 win for their last regular-season game. Ron Harper Jr. led the team with 18 points in that game to give himself and his fellow seniors a win on Senior Day. The win marked Rutgers's best-ever finish in the Big Ten with a record of 12-8.
The last time these two teams met was in mid-January when Rutgers held onto a very tight two-point victory with a score of 48-46.
