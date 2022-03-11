The Iowa Hawkeyes will play Rutgers in today's quarterfinal game of the Big Ten Championship.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a massive win over Northwestern yesterday with a score of 112-76. Although it was a very high-scoring game, the Hawkeyes only had one player over 20 points. Keegan Murray put up 26 points in the game to give his team a solid leader to follow.

Rutgers will come into the game as the No. 4 seed in the tournament. Most recently, the Scarlet Knights played Penn State to a very close 59-58 win for their last regular-season game. Ron Harper Jr. led the team with 18 points in that game to give himself and his fellow seniors a win on Senior Day. The win marked Rutgers's best-ever finish in the Big Ten with a record of 12-8.

The last time these two teams met was in mid-January when Rutgers held onto a very tight two-point victory with a score of 48-46.

