How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-2.5
151 points
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Iowa
- The 86.2 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 21.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.1).
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 69 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray posts 23.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 59.7% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kris Murray averages 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Patrick McCaffery averages 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Filip Rebraca is putting up 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is No. 1 on the Scarlet Knights in scoring (16.6 points per game) and assists (2.0), and produces 6.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he delivers 11.3 points and 0.5 assists.
- Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights in assists (4.7 per game), and averages 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Caleb McConnell gives the Scarlet Knights 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Scarlet Knights get 9.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Geo Baker.
