How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -2.5 151 points

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Iowa

The 86.2 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 21.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.1).

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 69 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray posts 23.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 59.7% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kris Murray averages 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick McCaffery averages 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Filip Rebraca is putting up 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Rutgers Players to Watch