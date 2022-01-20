Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa vs Rutgers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-2.5

151 points

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Iowa

  • The 86.2 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 21.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.1).
  • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 69 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray posts 23.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 59.7% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kris Murray averages 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Patrick McCaffery averages 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Filip Rebraca is putting up 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is No. 1 on the Scarlet Knights in scoring (16.6 points per game) and assists (2.0), and produces 6.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he delivers 11.3 points and 0.5 assists.
  • Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights in assists (4.7 per game), and averages 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Caleb McConnell gives the Scarlet Knights 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Scarlet Knights get 9.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Geo Baker.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Iowa at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

