    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Utah State

    • The Hawkeyes put up 18.3 more points per game (86.4) than the Aggies give up (68.1).
    • The Aggies put up 9.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).
    • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
    • The Aggies are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 42.1% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 22.2 points and pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.
    • Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Justin Bean collects 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Rylan Jones dishes out more assists than any other Utah State teammate with 5.8 per game. He also scores 8.7 points and pulls down 2.9 rebounds per game.
    • Brock Miller is the top shooter from distance for the Aggies, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.5 per game).

    Iowa Schedule

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    W 85-51

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    W 75-74

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    L 77-70

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    L 87-83

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    L 73-53

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    Utah State Schedule

    11/29/2021

    Carroll (MT)

    W 93-63

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 60-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    BYU

    L 82-71

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Orleans

    W 82-50

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Weber State

    W 95-80

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

