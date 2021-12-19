How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Utah State
- The Hawkeyes put up 18.3 more points per game (86.4) than the Aggies give up (68.1).
- The Aggies put up 9.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- The Aggies are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 42.1% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Iowa Players to Watch
- The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 22.2 points and pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.
- Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean collects 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Rylan Jones dishes out more assists than any other Utah State teammate with 5.8 per game. He also scores 8.7 points and pulls down 2.9 rebounds per game.
- Brock Miller is the top shooter from distance for the Aggies, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.5 per game).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Portland State
W 85-51
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
W 75-74
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
L 77-70
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
L 87-83
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
L 73-53
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
-
Home
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Carroll (MT)
W 93-63
Home
12/2/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 60-58
Home
12/8/2021
BYU
L 82-71
Away
12/11/2021
New Orleans
W 82-50
Home
12/15/2021
Weber State
W 95-80
Away
12/18/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/21/2021
Portland State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Air Force
-
Away
1/1/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/8/2022
New Mexico
-
Away