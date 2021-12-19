Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Utah State

The Hawkeyes put up 18.3 more points per game (86.4) than the Aggies give up (68.1).

The Aggies put up 9.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

The Aggies are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 42.1% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 22.2 points and pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.

Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean collects 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Rylan Jones dishes out more assists than any other Utah State teammate with 5.8 per game. He also scores 8.7 points and pulls down 2.9 rebounds per game.

Brock Miller is the top shooter from distance for the Aggies, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.5 per game).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Portland State W 85-51 Home 11/29/2021 Virginia W 75-74 Away 12/3/2021 Purdue L 77-70 Away 12/6/2021 Illinois L 87-83 Home 12/9/2021 Iowa State L 73-53 Away 12/18/2021 Utah State - Home 12/21/2021 SE Louisiana - Home 12/29/2021 Western Illinois - Home 1/3/2022 Maryland - Home 1/6/2022 Wisconsin - Away 1/13/2022 Indiana - Home

Utah State Schedule