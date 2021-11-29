Iowa vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0), who have won six straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-2
130 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Iowa
- The Cavaliers put up 61.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 65.5 the Hawkeyes give up.
- The Hawkeyes put up 43.6 more points per game (97.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (53.6).
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.
- The Hawkeyes' 50% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (36.9%).
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 6.7 points.
- Jayden Gardner puts up 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.6 assists, shooting 53.2% from the floor.
- Kadin Shedrick posts 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 3.3 blocked shots.
- Armaan Franklin posts 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kihei Clark is putting up 10.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (25.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.8), and posts 1.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Joe Toussaint is averaging a team-high 5 assists per contest. And he is producing 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field.
- Filip Rebraca is averaging 5.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 59.1% of his shots from the field.
- Tony Perkins is averaging 9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
November
29
2021
Iowa at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
