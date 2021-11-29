Iowa vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Portland State forward James Jean-Marie (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 025 Jpg

    The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0), who have won six straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa

    Virginia vs Iowa Betting Information

    Virginia

    -2

    130 points

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Iowa

    • The Cavaliers put up 61.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 65.5 the Hawkeyes give up.
    • The Hawkeyes put up 43.6 more points per game (97.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (53.6).
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.
    • The Hawkeyes' 50% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 6.7 points.
    • Jayden Gardner puts up 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.6 assists, shooting 53.2% from the floor.
    • Kadin Shedrick posts 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 3.3 blocked shots.
    • Armaan Franklin posts 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kihei Clark is putting up 10.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (25.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.8), and posts 1.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
    • Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Joe Toussaint is averaging a team-high 5 assists per contest. And he is producing 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field.
    • Filip Rebraca is averaging 5.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 59.1% of his shots from the field.
    • Tony Perkins is averaging 9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    Iowa at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
