Iowa vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Portland State forward James Jean-Marie (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 025 Jpg

The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0), who have won six straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -2 130 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Iowa

The Cavaliers put up 61.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 65.5 the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes put up 43.6 more points per game (97.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (53.6).

This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.

The Hawkeyes' 50% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 6.7 points.

Jayden Gardner puts up 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.6 assists, shooting 53.2% from the floor.

Kadin Shedrick posts 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 3.3 blocked shots.

Armaan Franklin posts 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kihei Clark is putting up 10.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch