Iowa heads to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers on the first night of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge kicks off Monday night with two games, the first of which features the Iowa men's basketball team traveling to Virginia.

How to Watch Iowa at Virginia Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Iowa goes on the road looking to stay perfect on the year as the Hawkeyes have won six straight. The offense has continued to look great for the Hawkeyes as they have scored at least 85 points in each one of their games. They have also played better defense as they have won each game by at least 17 points.

On Monday night, they get their biggest test of the year as they head to a Virginia team that has won four straight.

The Cavaliers got off to a rocky start to the year as they lost their opener to Navy and then were blown out by Houston in their third game. They have rebounded nicely, though, winning their last four.

Virginia hasn't been tested during this four-game winning streak but that will change Monday when they face the high-powered Hawkeye offense.

The Big Ten struggled against the Big East in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and will try to turn it around against the ACC this week. Iowa will look to get the challenge started with a win for the Big Ten.

