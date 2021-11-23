Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Western Michigan
- Last year, the 83.7 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncos allowed (72.0).
- The Broncos' 63.1 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.
- The Broncos' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (42.0%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Luka Garza put up 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.
- Bohannon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Greg Lee averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- B. Artis White dropped 14.3 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Artis White knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Artis White averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Titus Wright compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Longwood
W 106-73
Home
11/12/2021
UMKC
W 89-57
Home
11/16/2021
North Carolina Central
W 86-69
Home
11/18/2021
Alabama State
W 108-82
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
-
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
Western Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Hope
W 76-58
Home
11/12/2021
Michigan State
L 90-46
Away
11/18/2021
Saginaw Valley
L 80-63
Home
11/22/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/26/2021
FGCU
-
Away
11/27/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Away
11/28/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Away
12/5/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
12/11/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Away
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Western Michigan at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
