Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Western Michigan

Last year, the 83.7 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncos allowed (72.0).

The Broncos' 63.1 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.

The Broncos' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (42.0%).

Iowa Players to Watch

Luka Garza put up 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.

Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.

Bohannon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Greg Lee averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.

B. Artis White dropped 14.3 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Artis White knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.

Artis White averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Titus Wright compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Longwood W 106-73 Home 11/12/2021 UMKC W 89-57 Home 11/16/2021 North Carolina Central W 86-69 Home 11/18/2021 Alabama State W 108-82 Home 11/22/2021 Western Michigan - Home 11/26/2021 Portland State - Home 11/29/2021 Virginia - Away 12/3/2021 Purdue - Away 12/6/2021 Illinois - Home 12/9/2021 Iowa State - Away

Western Michigan Schedule