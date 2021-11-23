Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Western Michigan

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Western Michigan

    • Last year, the 83.7 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncos allowed (72.0).
    • The Broncos' 63.1 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.
    • The Broncos' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (42.0%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Luka Garza put up 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jordan Bohannon averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 10.6 points per contest.
    • Bohannon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Joe Wieskamp and Garza were defensive standouts last season, with Wieskamp averaging 0.9 steals per game and Garza collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Greg Lee averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • B. Artis White dropped 14.3 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Artis White knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Artis White averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Titus Wright compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Longwood

    W 106-73

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UMKC

    W 89-57

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Alabama State

    W 108-82

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    Western Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Hope

    W 76-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Michigan State

    L 90-46

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    L 80-63

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Western Michigan at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

