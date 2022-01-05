Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

    • The Badgers put up 70.6 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
    • The Hawkeyes score an average of 87.4 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allow to opponents.
    • The Badgers make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
    • The Hawkeyes have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (18.8), rebounds (6.2) and assists (2.2) per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Brad Davison is averaging 14.5 points, 1.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
    • Tyler Wahl is posting 8.9 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
    • Steven Crowl is averaging 8.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Chucky Hepburn is tops on the Badgers at 2.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 7.3 points.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (24.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.2), and averages 1.4 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
    • Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Filip Rebraca gives the Hawkeyes 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Joe Toussaint is the Hawkeyes' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Iowa at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
