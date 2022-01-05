Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- The Badgers put up 70.6 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 87.4 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- The Badgers make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Hawkeyes have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (18.8), rebounds (6.2) and assists (2.2) per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison is averaging 14.5 points, 1.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Tyler Wahl is posting 8.9 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Steven Crowl is averaging 8.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Chucky Hepburn is tops on the Badgers at 2.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 7.3 points.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (24.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.2), and averages 1.4 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray gets the Hawkeyes 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Filip Rebraca gives the Hawkeyes 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Joe Toussaint is the Hawkeyes' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
