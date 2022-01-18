Skip to main content

How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4) hope to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-14) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Value City Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State vs IUPUI Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-33

128 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. IUPUI

  • The Buckeyes average 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Jaguars allow.
  • The Jaguars' 52.2 points per game are 17.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • The Buckeyes make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Jaguars have shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell averages 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 assists, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jamari Wheeler is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Zed Key puts up 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 59.8% from the field.
  • Malaki Branham puts up 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor.
  • Kyle Young is putting up 8.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • B.J. Maxwell tops the Jaguars in scoring (11.6 points per game) and rebounding (4.6), and produces 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Nathan McClure gets the Jaguars 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Jaguars get 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Azariah Seay.
  • Jonah Carrasco is putting up 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Bakari LaStrap paces the Jaguars in assists (2.2 per game), and averages 6.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

IUPUI at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
