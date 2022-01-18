How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4) hope to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-14) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -33 128 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. IUPUI

The Buckeyes average 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Jaguars allow.

The Jaguars' 52.2 points per game are 17.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

The Buckeyes make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Jaguars have shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell averages 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 assists, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamari Wheeler is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zed Key puts up 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 59.8% from the field.

Malaki Branham puts up 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor.

Kyle Young is putting up 8.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

IUPUI Players to Watch