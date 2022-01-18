How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4) hope to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-14) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-33
128 points
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. IUPUI
- The Buckeyes average 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Jaguars allow.
- The Jaguars' 52.2 points per game are 17.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- The Buckeyes make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Jaguars have shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell averages 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 assists, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jamari Wheeler is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Zed Key puts up 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 59.8% from the field.
- Malaki Branham puts up 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor.
- Kyle Young is putting up 8.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
IUPUI Players to Watch
- B.J. Maxwell tops the Jaguars in scoring (11.6 points per game) and rebounding (4.6), and produces 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Nathan McClure gets the Jaguars 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Jaguars get 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Azariah Seay.
- Jonah Carrasco is putting up 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Bakari LaStrap paces the Jaguars in assists (2.2 per game), and averages 6.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
