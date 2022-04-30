Allen Iverson hosts his annual Iverson Classic All-American Game with the best high school players in the country today.

The fifth annual Iverson Classic All-American Game takes place today after a week of practices, contests and highlights for the best high school players in the country. This event has been growing over the years and has now become one of the highlight events for high school basketball players as they look for more spotlight on their way to college or the professional leagues.

How to Watch Iverson Classic All-America Game today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The best players in the country are broken up into two teams — Team Loyalty and Team Honor — with 12 players on each roster. As of today per the Iverson Classic website, there are only 11 players on the Team Loyalty roster.

Team Loyalty features the talents of Amari Bailey (SG, UCLA), Dior Johnson (PG, Oregon), Keyonte George (SG, Baylor), Brandon Miller (SF, Alabama), Marquise "MJ" Rice (SF, Kansas), Julian Phillips (SF, undecided), Chris Livingston (SF, Kentucky), Tarris Reed Jr. (C, Michigan), Yohan Traore (C, Auburn), Mark Mitchell (PF, Duke) and Jayden Epps (G, Illinois).

On the other side, for Team Honor they showcase Cason Wallace (PG, Kentucky), Arterio Morris (PG, Texas), Nick Smith Jr. (SG, Arkansas), Dariq Whitehead (SF, Duke), Cameron Whitmore (PF, Villanova), Anthony Black (SF, Arkansas), Jarace Walker (PF, Houston), Jaxon Kohler (C, Michigan State), Kel'el Ware (C, Oregon), Kamari Lands (SF, Louisville), Brian "BJ" Edwards (PG, Tennessee) and Jett Howard (SF, Michigan).

Today’s game should be an exciting showcase for the future of the game.

