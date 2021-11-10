Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jackson State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) and guard Andre Curbelo (5) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react as they walk off the court after their loss to the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) and guard Andre Curbelo (5) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react as they walk off the court after their loss to the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jackson State Tigers (0-0) go up against the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Jackson State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: State Farm Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois vs Jackson State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -27.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Jackson State

    • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 80.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up.
    • The Tigers' 65.6 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini gave up.
    • The Fighting Illini shot 50.0% from the field last season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
    • The Tigers shot at a 39.6% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn was tops on the Fighting Illini at 9.5 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.2 assists and 17.7 points.
    • Andre Curbelo posted 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.
    • Trent Frazier posted 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Da'Monte Williams averaged 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 51.5% from the field and 54.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Jackson State Players to Watch

    • Tristan Jarrett averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jayveous McKinnis grabbed 13.2 rebounds per game, while Jonas James dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Jarrett made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jarrett averaged 1.4 steals per game, while McKinnis notched 2.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Jackson State at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    31 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy