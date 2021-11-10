Publish date:
How to Watch Jackson State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (0-0) go up against the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Jackson State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-27.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Jackson State
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 80.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up.
- The Tigers' 65.6 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- The Fighting Illini shot 50.0% from the field last season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers shot at a 39.6% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn was tops on the Fighting Illini at 9.5 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.2 assists and 17.7 points.
- Andre Curbelo posted 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.
- Trent Frazier posted 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Da'Monte Williams averaged 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 51.5% from the field and 54.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Tristan Jarrett averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Jayveous McKinnis grabbed 13.2 rebounds per game, while Jonas James dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
- Jarrett made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Jarrett averaged 1.4 steals per game, while McKinnis notched 2.1 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Jackson State at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)