The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Jackson State

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -24.5 127 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Jackson State

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were 6.9 more points than the Tigers allowed (62.8).

The Tigers put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Hoosiers gave up (69.4).

The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Hoosiers given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis was tops on the Hoosiers with 19.1 points per game and 9 rebounds last season, while also putting up 1.4 assists.

Race Thompson posted 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Al Durham averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Armaan Franklin posted 10.9 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per game last season.

Rob Phinisee paced his team in assists per contest (2.9) last season, and also put up 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jackson State Players to Watch