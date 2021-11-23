Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jackson State at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undefeated Hoosiers look to keep rolling with winless Jackson State coming to town.
    Author:

    The Indiana men's basketball team (4–0) will play host to SWAC program Jackson State (0–4) on Monday night.

    How to Watch Jackson State at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Jackson State at Indiana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the fifth road game in a row for the Tigers, who will play just one nonconference game at home when the team faces Southeastern Baptist College on Dec. 29. That will end a run of 12 consecutive road games.

    The team is coming off of an 80–66 loss to Marshall.

    Jayveous McKinnis leads the Tigers in scoring at 12.8 points per game. He's also the leading rebounder with 10.0 boards per contest.

    Indiana is coming off of a 76–44 win over Louisiana. The Hoosiers have played two games that have finished within single digits, with a six-point win over Eastern Michigan and a two-point win over St. John's.

    Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, with 17.3 points and 9.5 boards per game. He's also averaging 3.5 blocks per contest, which ranks in the top 20 nationally.

     This is the first time that these teams have met on the basketball court.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

