How to Watch Jackson State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) play the Jackson State Tigers (1-5) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Jackson State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Jackson State
- The Golden Eagles record 74.9 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 73 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 59.2 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- The Tigers' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis paces his team in both points (17.3) and rebounds (8.1) per game, and also averages 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Darryl Morsell averages 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyler Kolek paces the Golden Eagles at 5.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.7 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- Kur Kuath averages 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 70.4% from the field.
- Kam Jones is putting up 7.9 points, 1.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Jayveous McKinnis leads the Tigers in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounding (10.3), and puts up 0.5 assists. He also posts 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Ken Evans gives the Tigers 6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Gabe Watson gets the Tigers 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jonas James is averaging a team-leading 3 assists per game. And he is delivering 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field.
- Chance Moore is putting up 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 27.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
How To Watch
November
30
2021
Jackson State at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
