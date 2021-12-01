Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Marquette goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Jackson State.
    The Marquette men's basketball team has had a great start to its first season with Shaka Smart as its head coach. The Golden Eagles have started 6–1 with their only loss coming to St. Bonaventure. They bounced back, though, with an easy win against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Jackson State at Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marquette will look to win its second in a row Tuesday against Jackson State before the Golden Eagles start a rough stretch of games where they will play No. 23 Wisconsin, Kansas State and No. 5 UCLA before starting Big East play.

    They first must take care of a Tigers team that has won just one game on the year.

    That win came in Jackson State's last game when it beat Louisiana-Lafayette 75–70. It came after they scored just 35 points against Indiana in a blowout loss.

    On Tuesday, they will look to build off its win and pull off a huge upset of Marquette on the road.

    The Golden Eagles are a huge favorite, but with a tough schedule coming up they may be looking ahead and Jackson State will try and take advantage of it.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Jackson State at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Marquette
    College Basketball

